Rodney the Rodent’s Annual Prediction for Michiana

(WNDU) - There’s a lot of hoopla over the weather predictions of Punxsutawney Phil, but around Michiana, viewers remember a rodent named Rodney.

For 16 years on Groundhog Day, morning weatherman Gordy Young would oddly disappear, only to be replaced by the cantankerous creature, Rodney the Rodent.

16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma reached out by Zoom to connect with “Rodney” where he lives in Wisconsin. He told her he still has a gripe with the other groundhogs.

“I’m monitoring very closely what some of the other groundhogs are saying there but you know, I don’t pay any attention to Punxsutawney Phil,” said Rodney.

A lot of viewers are probably wondering how Rodney is doing these days.

“I’ve been good. You know, it’s been a tough year for everybody but I hope everybody back there in Michiana is doing just fine. I feel pretty good, for a rodent my age, but of course I haven’t been to the doctor long time, so I don’t know,” said Rodney.

Rodney still has plenty of opinions. He’s not happy with how the Super Bowl matchup looks.

“Let me tell you something,” barked Rodney. “I’ve been living up here in the frozen tundra. Some people call it Wisconsin. I like to think I live in Canada. It doesn’t matter. But anyway, with this. The Green Bay Packers were supposed to be the super team this year. They were gonna let it all and then goofy Aaron Rodgers. He just blew that last game. And I’m very upset about that.”

Rodney plans to watch the Olympics on NBC. He prefers the ice skating and downhill skiing events.

As for his prediction? Watch the full interview.

