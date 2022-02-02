Advertisement

HS girls basketball sectionals get underway in Indiana

By Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Girls basketball sectionals got underway in Indiana on Tuesday -- here are scores from notable matchups involving Michiana teams.

4A, Sectional 3

Mishawaka 54, South Bend Adams 43

Laporte 53, South Bend Riley 31

4A, Sectional 4

Penn 61, Northridge 48

Elkhart 64, Goshen 49

3A, Sectional 18

Kankakee Valley 50, New Prairie 37

3A, Sectional 19

Mishawaka Marian 70, John Glenn 52

South Bend Washington 67, Jimtown 12

3A, Sectional 20

Tippecanoe Valley 33, NorthWood 30

2A, Sectional 35

Bremen 51, Prairie Heights 33

Fairfield 33, LaVille 22

Class A, Sectional 50

Oregon-Davis 63, LaCrosse 55

