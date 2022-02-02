HS girls basketball sectionals get underway in Indiana
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Girls basketball sectionals got underway in Indiana on Tuesday -- here are scores from notable matchups involving Michiana teams.
4A, Sectional 3
Mishawaka 54, South Bend Adams 43
Laporte 53, South Bend Riley 31
4A, Sectional 4
Penn 61, Northridge 48
Elkhart 64, Goshen 49
3A, Sectional 18
Kankakee Valley 50, New Prairie 37
3A, Sectional 19
Mishawaka Marian 70, John Glenn 52
South Bend Washington 67, Jimtown 12
3A, Sectional 20
Tippecanoe Valley 33, NorthWood 30
2A, Sectional 35
Bremen 51, Prairie Heights 33
Fairfield 33, LaVille 22
Class A, Sectional 50
Oregon-Davis 63, LaCrosse 55
