Goshen Community Schools announces budget cuts

By Monica Murphy
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools announces budget cuts to keep the corporation “sustainable and financially healthy.”

The corporation released a video on its YouTube page over the weekend.

In that video, Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope said the corporation is struggling financially and has “lived beyond our means.”

Over the last few months, they have identified cost-saving measures to help with long-term savings.

“Due to a drop in enrollment, evolving school schedules, student shifts due to COVID, and other economic uncertainties, the leadership team has been working on a plan to ensure good stewardship of taxpayer funds and the district’s long-term financial health,” said Hope.

He said the leadership team and school board have been working on a long-term plan.

“Our commitment continues to be providing an education of excellence to every single student as we strengthen our academic programming...We have worked to identify cost-saving measures and appropriate changes. We recognize that while these changes will impact some personnel or departments, the result will be long-term savings,” Hope said.

Hope said they are offering early retirement incentives for administrators.

The corporation also plans to implement the following:

“The elimination of some teachers on special assignments, positions at the secondary level; and in collaboration with parents and the community, a more efficient schedule will be created resulting in staff reductions,” said Hope.

He also said they will no longer pay for professional development for teachers.

“School systems, like other organizations, must evolve and change if they are to remain relevant and vibrant. While change can be difficult, the teachers, staff members and school board and leadership team are all committed to excellence in academics, the arts and athletics...We are all committed to working in a place where there are competitive wages and quality benefits for all employees,” said Hope.

