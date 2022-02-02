Advertisement

Berrien Co. Health Dep. urges residents to get vaccinated

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department is urging residents to get vaccinated.

According to a press release, only 17 percent of children in Berrien County are vaccinated. To help, the health department is running vaccination clinics at its offices in Benton Harbor and Niles.

Health experts say vaccines remain critical to help reduce the severity of symptoms and prevent hospitalizations from COVID-19.

To schedule your vaccination appointment or learn more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Forecast: Forecast still on track for impactful winter storm Wednesday & Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: HIGH IMPACT Winter Storm Moves In This Evening
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
UPDATE: Officer involved in Village Green Mobile Home Park shooting identified
Elkhart carjacking
Elkhart carjacking victim shares his story

Latest News

YWCA has unveiled a new award for the youth in the community who fight for racial justice and...
YWCA unveils award for racial justice and equity
South Bend has begun taking public suggestions on where to expand Open Wi-Fi locations.
City of South Bend to expand free Wi-Fi locations
South Bend Airport raises $15,000 for veteran’s center through ‘Bears in the Air’ program
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast