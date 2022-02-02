Berrien Co. Health Dep. urges residents to get vaccinated

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department is urging residents to get vaccinated.

According to a press release, only 17 percent of children in Berrien County are vaccinated. To help, the health department is running vaccination clinics at its offices in Benton Harbor and Niles.

Health experts say vaccines remain critical to help reduce the severity of symptoms and prevent hospitalizations from COVID-19.

To schedule your vaccination appointment or learn more information, click here.

