#20 Notre Dame upsets #3 NC State

By Matt Loch
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - #20 Notre Dame upsets #3 NC State, 69-66 to stay unbeaten at Purcell Pavilion this season. The Irish hand the Wolfpack their first loss in ACC play on the year.

The Irish led by four at halftime, and as many as 12 in the third quarter, before the Wolfpack climbed back to make it a three point game late in the fourth. Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron hit two free throws each down the stretch to keep Notre Dame in front. NC State had two looks from beyond the arc to tie it, but weren’t able to cash in on either.

Grad student Maya Dodson led the Irish with a double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds). Olivia Miles and Sam Brunelle also scored in double figures.

The Irish end their four game homestand on Thursday night when they host Virginia Tech.

