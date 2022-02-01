With a severe winter storm approaching, Michiana’s residents are preparing for harsh conditions

MICHIANA (WNDU) - Residents are flocking to grocery stores to stock up before the winter storm.

“Heard it’s gonna be raining tomorrow night and then snow for a few days so, had to hit Martin’s and load up before the storm,” said Matthew Clark, a student at Notre Dame University.

Grocery stores across the area have been busy with Michiana’s residents stocking up on goods, in preparation for the coming winter storm.

“Stocking up on spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, you know stuff that lasts a while. Nonperishable in case I’m stuck inside for a while. But uh, yeah, all the essentials,” Clark said.

Clark told 16 News Now that he came to stock up after overhearing some classmates talking about the storm.

“I kind of just heard people talking about it in class today, that it was gonna snow. Maybe we’ll get a snow day if they give snow days in college anymore but, yeah, so had to come stock up,” Clark said.

It is important to make sure that you do not go out during this storm if you do not need to, as Cassy Bajek, a spokesperson with INDOT Northwest, said that it is going to get bad all over Michiana.

“If there are areas that you know, are way worse than others, we can kind of move people around move trucks around as needed. But, with this storm, where it looks like it’s going to kind of hit everywhere at the same time, we’re probably just going to have all of our routes being run at the same time,” Bajek said.

Despite the bad conditions heading our way, some like Matthew Clark, say they are excited to enjoy all of the snow.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t gonna go and make some snow angels, or uh, have a snowball fight with some of my friends,” said Clark.

Stay weather aware this week, and make sure to head to the store and grab some essentials, in case you are snowed in these next few days.

