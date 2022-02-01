Advertisement

Study examines the impact of drug overdoses in teens

A study looked at the impact that drugs and drug overdoses are having on teens. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The unintentional drug overdose epidemic continues to sweep across the country.

Up until now, researchers say much of the focus has been on adults battling addiction.

”The problem of drug overdoses amongst adolescents and young people has been overlooked,” Dr. Trent Hall, an addiction medicine physician at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said.

Hall is the co-author of a study published in JAMA Pediatrics that examined the impact of unintentional overdoses on young people.

”So, we counted years of life lost, which is just the number of years adolescents and young people would have had, had they had full lives,” Hall said.

He says the results were shocking.

Looking at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overdose data from 2015 through 2019, the study says those between the ages of 10 and 19 have lost about 200,000 years of life.

If the data is expanded to include people up to 24-years-old, there was a loss of about 1.25 million years of life.

“We really need to do something about this. It’s clear there’s a mortality crisis amongst adolescents and young people in the U.S. due to overdose,” Hall said.

Hall says many of the health interventions aimed at adults may be inadequate for younger Americans. That is why he says parents and teachers need to know the signs of substance abuse, talk about the risks and consider getting a Narcan kit.

Hall says ways to get a Narcan kit differ from state to state, but suggests talking to a pharmacist or your healthcare provider.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Forecast: Forecast still on track for impactful winter storm Wednesday & Thursday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
WNDU Impact Scale
First Alert Forecast: HIGH IMPACT Winter Storm Moves In This Evening
Elkhart carjacking
Elkhart carjacking victim shares his story
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Village Green Mobile Home Park

Latest News

Company says its first all-electric passenger airplane is almost ready to fly.
First all-electric airplane preps to fly
The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is...
Restaurants will never return to pre-pandemic levels, report says
On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
WHO: In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody after threats to LA, Colo. colleges
South Bend plows are ready for the snow.
St. Joseph County, South Bend plow crews ready