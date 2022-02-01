St. Joseph County, South Bend plow crews ready

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Rain chances followed by snow are dousing hopes that road crews will pretreat roads before the snowstorm.

“The rain would just wash [pretreatment] off of the road, so it’d just be a waste of money to put it down now,” explained Sky Medors, St. Joseph County Engineer.

Once the snow hits, Medors said crews will begin salting and plowing main routes. The day crew - which runs up to 37 trucks at a time - focus on clearing main roads before moving onto side roads and ultimately subdivisions.

Night trucks mostly clear main roads to keep those in fair shape for the day crew, who can clear less busy roads, depending on how much snow falls overnight.

“I think the main thing that, that I’d like for everyone to know is just to be patient. You know, we get a lot of calls in earlier on about subdivisions not being plowed real early in events, and it’s a matter of, you know, we, we haven’t forgotten about people. We’re just working our way to those. And with a big event like this, we’re going to get to the areas. It just may, may take a little longer,” Medors said.

It’s a similar situation for crews in South Bend.

“We cannot pretreat for something like this because of the rain that’s coming first to just wash it all off. So we’ll just have to wait until the snow comes to start our plowing operations,” said Eric Horvath, Public Works Director for the City of South Bend.

With the expected heavy snowfall, Horvath added it’ll help plows if people can limit driving to just essential travel on Wednesday and Thursday, as crews will need ample room. That’s why parking on driveways is highly advisable, if possible.

Horvath said plows likely won’t be able to clear residential areas until Thursday night or Friday.

“They always move to keep the mains and the primary streets cleared first. That way, we have access to things like hospitals and schools but also fire stations - or police can get to critical facilities,” Horvath stated.

He also is asking the public to avoid the Bypass.

“...especially with the conditions that we’re expecting and the blowing snow and the ice, it’s possible it becomes very dangerous on the Bypass. If our emergency responders need to respond, it puts them in danger if they’re trying to take care of an accident or broken down car on the Bypass,” he said.

Currently, there is no declared weather emergency in the city, which would further restrict travel.

The city said trash pick-up will be moved to Friday for those on the Thursday schedule.

