South Bend Airport raises $15,000 for veteran’s center through ‘Bears in the Air’ program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend International Airport has raised $15,000 for the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran’s Center through its “Bears in the Air” program.

The program has been aimed at supporting veterans at the center since it opened ten years ago. The money raised will go to help local veterans living at the center.

“The South Bend regional community has been so generous to our veterans so you know they are deeply appreciative of it,” said Lani Vivirito, Director of the Miller Veteran’s Center. “They’re appreciative of the small gifts, they’re appreciative of folks who will drop off cleaning supplies or clothing, and they’re also appreciative of these bigger gifts because this means that we can make some really significant and important upgrades to the facility to make their lives more comfortable.”

Over the last ten years, the South Bend International Airport has raised over $76,000 for the center.

If you would like to make a donation or learn more about the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran’s Center, please click here.

