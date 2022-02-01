Advertisement

SBCSC to hold Black History book fair

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation has announced a Black History book fair ahead of Black History Month.

The district will hold the book fair at the Brown Community Learning Center. It will start on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and run through the following week. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

K-5 families are also encouraged to come to Family Reading Night on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
Elkhart construction company catches on fire
Elkhart construction company catches on fire
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A Foot of More of Snow Likely Wednesday into Thursday
St. Joseph County Police on the scene of a crash involving a bicycle at S.R. 23 & Kline Trail.
Victim identified in Friday morning cyclist crash
A suspect is in serious condition after a carjacking leads to a crash in Elkhart.
Carjacking suspect crashes vehicle, seriously injured

Latest News

Johnny Schultz retrial delayed
rental assistance
New housing assistance program for Hoosiers begins
Medical Moment: How mental health issues could lead to dementia
The two people on trial for committing arson on multiple barns in northern Indiana continue...
Elkhart County barn arsonist suspects appear in court