SBCSC to hold Black History book fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation has announced a Black History book fair ahead of Black History Month.

The district will hold the book fair at the Brown Community Learning Center. It will start on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and run through the following week. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

K-5 families are also encouraged to come to Family Reading Night on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m.

