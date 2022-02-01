River Saint Joe offers unique, outdoor winter activities

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The winter Olympics are just days away, and there’s a fun way you can get into the Olympic spirit.

River Saint Joe in Buchanan has some outdoor activities for people of all ages.

The brewery opened during the pandemic. And in order to offer safe, outdoor fun for guests, the owners came up with an ice shuffleboard game called ‘River Rocks.’

A broom is used to push rocks on the ice, with the goal of getting as close to the target as possible.

“It’s super funny how into it people get,” said Kat Amundson, front of house manager at River Saint Joe. “Whether it’s with their families, or they get really competitive or really into the atmosphere that we try to cultivate here at River Saint Joe.”

To learn more about River Saint Joe, or to reserve your lane for River Rocks, click here.

