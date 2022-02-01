Advertisement

River Saint Joe offers unique, outdoor winter activities

River Saint Joe offers unique winter activities
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The winter Olympics are just days away, and there’s a fun way you can get into the Olympic spirit.

River Saint Joe in Buchanan has some outdoor activities for people of all ages.

The brewery opened during the pandemic. And in order to offer safe, outdoor fun for guests, the owners came up with an ice shuffleboard game called ‘River Rocks.’

A broom is used to push rocks on the ice, with the goal of getting as close to the target as possible.

“It’s super funny how into it people get,” said Kat Amundson, front of house manager at River Saint Joe. “Whether it’s with their families, or they get really competitive or really into the atmosphere that we try to cultivate here at River Saint Joe.”

To learn more about River Saint Joe, or to reserve your lane for River Rocks, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Forecast: Forecast still on track for impactful winter storm Wednesday & Thursday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
WNDU Impact Scale
First Alert Forecast: HIGH IMPACT Winter Storm Moves In This Evening
Elkhart carjacking
Elkhart carjacking victim shares his story
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Village Green Mobile Home Park

Latest News

South Bend plows are ready for the snow.
St. Joseph County, South Bend plow crews ready
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to...
Ask the Doctor: Congestion, migraines, and back spasms
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to...
Ask the Doctor - 2/1/2022
It happened in the 25000 block of SR 119, just east of Wakarusa.
Emergency crews respond to barn fire in Elkhart County