Quarterfinals set for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament

The contest is meant to celebrate and uplift the state’s rich manufacturing history. Goshen’s Janus Motorcycles and South Bend’s very own Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions are still in the running.

Voting for the quarterfinals is going on right now until Feb. 6, and the championship winner is crowned on Feb. 15, at Indiana Chamber’s Chamber Day Event at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis.

The competition started with 65 companies from nearly 50 locations in 35 counties.

You can cast your vote for what you think is the ‘coolest thing’ in the state by clicking here.

