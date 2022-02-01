Officer-involved shooting in Village Green Mobile Home Park

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday night, multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene in Village Green Mobile Home Park.

Around 6:30p.m. Mishawaka police were initially called to a disturbance in the area of the mobile home park. There was an officer-involved shooting and one person has been taken to the hospital. No officers were hurt.

South Bend Police are overseeing the investigation because they are a neighboring agency.

We are working to learn more information on the incident.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.