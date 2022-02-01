Officer-involved shooting in Village Green Mobile Home Park
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday night, multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene in Village Green Mobile Home Park.
Around 6:30p.m. Mishawaka police were initially called to a disturbance in the area of the mobile home park. There was an officer-involved shooting and one person has been taken to the hospital. No officers were hurt.
South Bend Police are overseeing the investigation because they are a neighboring agency.
We are working to learn more information on the incident.
