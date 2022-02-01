New housing assistance program for Hoosiers begins

(WNDU) - There’s a new resource for Hoosiers who had trouble paying rent during the pandemic.

Indiana tenants and landlords are encouraged to visit the Hoosier Housing Help website by clicking here.

According to the program, Hoosier Housing Help will provide eviction support and federal funds for emergency rental assistance. By applying for relief and/or participating in fast-track facilitation, all parties involved can find agreeable solutions including potentially avoiding eviction.

The state says it has more than $400 million available for those in need, so don’t hesitate to ask for help if you need it.

