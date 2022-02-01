Advertisement

Medical Moment: Overuse of TikTok might lead to neurological issues

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Twitching, verbal outbursts, involuntary repetitive movements, and sounds.

These are the symptoms of Tourette syndrome, a neurological disorder that tends to affect boys more often than girls. However, medical experts have been seeing a rise in functional tic disorders in teen girls, and they’re linking the increase to the popular social media site, TikTok.

Doctors at UCLA typically see one to two cases linked to social media a year. That number has swelled to ten to 15 per month. Johns Hopkins University’s Tourette’s Center numbers have also gone up from two to three percent of pediatric patients a year ago, to ten to 20 percent. but TikTok may not be the sole cause.

“Many have comorbid diagnoses and things like PTSD or other kinds of perhaps remote trauma,” says Dr. David Isaacs.

According to the CDC, five in six kids with chronic tics have another mental, behavioral, or developmental disorder. Experts say parents can seek out a specialist as well as encourage kids to do physical activities, such as sports and yoga that involve their mind and body working together.

Also, have your kids stay away from TikTok for several weeks. Early intervention can reduce or even eliminate the symptoms.

