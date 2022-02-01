Advertisement

Martin’s Supermarkets to offer free delivery during February

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Tuesday, Martin’s Supermarkets is offering free delivery on all online to-go orders totaling more than $35 dollars.

The promotion will be available for a limited time during the month and you’ll want to use the promo code “february22″ at checkout.

Martin’s encourages its users to visit their website or download the Martin’s Groceries to Go mobile app to stay up-to-date on the latest offers its stores provide.

