Johnny Schultz retrial delayed

(WNDU) - The trial for a 20-year-old man accused of plotting to shoot up two Fulton County high schools has been pushed back.

Johnny Schultz was 18 when he was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder. His retrial was scheduled to begin Monday after jury selection was completed Friday, but it’s been pushed back to next Monday, Feb. 7.

All jurors live in Miami County, which means if any have to be dismissed or excused, this would not go to trial and restart at jury selection.

The last trial for Schultz ended in a hung jury.

