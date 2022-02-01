Advertisement

Home Depot aims for speedy job offers

Home Depot is accelerating its hiring process amid a worker shortage.
Home Depot is accelerating its hiring process amid a worker shortage.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot says it is accelerating its hiring process to combat the worker shortage.

According to the company, some of its job applicants could receive a job offer within one day of applying.

Home Depot is looking to hire more than 100,000 new employees as it heads into its busy spring season.

The company says it’s also offering incentives for those looking for work, including a cash bonus program, discounted stock purchases and tuition reimbursement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Forecast: Forecast still on track for impactful winter storm Wednesday & Thursday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
WNDU Impact Scale
First Alert Forecast: HIGH IMPACT Winter Storm Moves In This Evening
Elkhart carjacking
Elkhart carjacking victim shares his story
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Village Green Mobile Home Park

Latest News

On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
WHO: In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody after threats to LA, Colo. colleges
South Bend plows are ready for the snow.
St. Joseph County, South Bend plow crews ready
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The Bengals will play the Rams...
5 artists, 12 minutes: Here’s a look at what you can expect from this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show