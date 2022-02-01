First Alert Forecast: HIGH IMPACT Winter Storm Moves In This Evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY UPDATE:

WINTER STORM WARNINGS: All watches have been upgraded to a winter storm warning. This means that we will see hazardous winter weather over the next 24-48 hours. Heavy snow, lower visibility and dangerous driving are likely from late Tuesday evening through Thursday night.

Snowfall totals have gone up in a few locations as the bands of heaviest snow are looking likely to the south of South Bend. This could push some locations to close or over a foot and a half of snow. Some places locally could get close to 20 inches of snow over the 48-hour period. Keep checking back as the storm system begins to move into Michiana. Your First Alert Weather Team will have you covered!

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds during the morning with some scattered light rain showers during the late morning. By the afternoon, temperatures reaching the lower 40s as rain moves into Michiana. High of 42.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain lasts into the evening before cold air floods in from the north and west. As this happens, we will watch the rain change briefly to sleet and then over to moderate and heavy snow. The changeover will occur late in the evening Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Rain chances to snow between 11pm and 4am from northwest to southeast. Low of 27.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY : Snow likely. Periods of snow throughout the day will likely be heavy at times. Snow will accumulate quickly and make travel hazardous across Michiana. Roads once they are snow covered and slick will remain that way through Friday morning. Snow will lighten up in the afternoon before a second burst of snow late in the evening. High of 26 during the morning with temperatures dropping into the evening, back into the teens.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY : A second round of moderate to heavy snow will move through Michiana through the morning and into the afternoon with snow showers linger late into the evening. Snow will again make hazardous travel and create lower visibilities. A storm total of 8-12+ inches are likely all across Michiana. Higher totals could be possible. Keep checking back for the latest snowfall totals. High of 19 with temperatures dropping into the single digits by late Thursday night.

Expected Snowfall Accumulations: Issued 5AM Tuesday

Berrien County, Michigan:

Coloma: 8″-12″

St. Joseph/Benton Harbor: 8″-12″

Stevensville: 12″-16″+

Berrien Springs: 12″-16″+

Buchanan: 12″-16″+

Niles: 12″-16″+

New Buffalo: 12″-16″+

Cass County, Michigan:

Dowagiac: 12″-16″+

Cassopolis: 12″-16″+

Newberg: 12″-16″+

Pokagon: 12″-16″+

Edwardsburg: 12″-16″+

La Porte County, Indiana:

Michigan City: 12″-16″+

Hamlet: 12″-16″+

La Porte: 12″-16″+

New Durham: 12″-16″+

Kingsford Heights: 12″-16″+

St. Joseph County, Indiana:

South Bend: 12″-16″+

Mishawaka: 12″-16″+

Granger: 12″-16″+

North Liberty: 12″-16″+

Lakeville: 15″-20″+

Walkerton: 12″-16″+

Elkhart County, Indiana:

Elkhart: 12″-16″+

Middlebury: 12″-16″+

Goshen: 15″-20″+

Wakarusa: 15″-20″+

New Prairie: 15″-20″+

Nappanee: 15″-20″+

LaGrange County, Indiana:

Shipshewana: 15″-20″+

LaGrange: 15″-20″+

Brushy Prairie: 15″-20″+

Topeka: 15″-20″+

Starke County, Indiana:

Hamlet: 15″-20″+

Knox: 15″-20″+

North Judson: 15″-20″+

Bass Lake: 15″-20″+

Marshall County, Indiana:

Bremen: 15″-20″+

La Paz: 15″-20″+

Plymouth: 15″-20″+

Bourbon: 15″-20″+

Argos: 15″-20″+

Culver: 15″-20″+

Walnut: 15″-20″+

Pulaski County, Indiana:

Monterey: 15″-20″+

Medaryville: 15″-20″+

Francesville: 15″-20″+

Winimac: 15″-20″+

Fulton County, Indiana:

Rochester: 15″-20″+

Athens: 15″-20″+

Kewanna: 15″-20″+

Fulton: 15″-20″+

Kosciusko County, Indiana:

Syracuse: 15″-20″+

Leesburg: 15″-20″+

North Webster: 15″-20″+

Etna Green: 15″-20″+

Warsaw: 15″-20″+

Pierceton: 15″-20″+

Sidney: 15″-20″+

Mentone: 15″-20″+

Silver Lake: 15″-20″+

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.