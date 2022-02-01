Emergency crews respond to barn fire in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple fire departments responded to a barn fire in Elkhart County on Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 25000 block of SR 119, just east of Wakarusa. The call initially came in as a trash fire by a passerby. But once crews arrived on scene, they found the barn in flames.

Livestock were in the barn at the time of the fire. The exact number of animals who died is not known at this time, but some of the animals were rescued. No people were injured.

Firefighters say high winds pushed flames through the entire barn, making it difficult for them to put out the flames. They believe the fire started from a piece of equipment inside the barn, but they haven’t completed their investigation yet.

