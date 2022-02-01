Elkhart County barn arsonist suspects appear in court

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The wheels of justice inched forward today on the Elkhart County ‘barn fires’ case, despite efforts to move in reverse.

Joseph Hershberger faces eight counts of arson. Today he tried to fire the attorney the court appointed to represent him over six weeks ago.

Eight Elkhart County barns were burned in all, but only one burned barn owner today showed up for a routine court hearing on the matter.

“Well, my barn was one of them they burnt, and I just come to see the guy that actually did it, and the lady that actually did it,” said Gary Eby who lives near Wakarusa.

Hershberger’s girlfriend, Sherry Thomas also faces charges.

Gary Eby went to bed then night of May 3rd only to wake up as light from the fire flooded his bedroom.

The damage to Eby’s barn and its contents was estimated at $200,000, although he says the barn was hand hewn and could never be replaced. The fire also destroyed four tractors. “The one tractor, and most city people have no idea what it is. but it was a John Deer 4020, 1968, and that’s the year I got out of the Army, and I bought that and my oldest daughter, she come home from the hospital, I had her in the cab of that tractor in my arms before she went into our house,” Eby said.

While Gary was hoping to be in the same room as the defendants, he had to settle for watching them appear from the jail via closed circuit television.

Hershberger said he never got to ask his current attorney questions and that discussions thus far left him in a mental state “where I didn’t know which way was up.”

Judge Stephen Bower denied the request, saying attorneys sometimes have to deliver bad news. He added, “you have the right to an attorney, but you don’ have the right to any attorney you want.”

Gary Eby is confident he now knows who burned down what, and when, he just can’t figure out why. “It’s not like they stole stuff from me. Why did they do it? That’s what I’d like to know is why they did this. “It wasn’t for money. I guess they got their jollies by seeing other people’s property burn down.”

Hershberger and Thomas will be back in court on April 4th.

