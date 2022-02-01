Duke ruins Notre Dame’s home undefeated streak, wins 57-43

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An ice-cold shooting night was one of many factors that spelled disaster for the Notre Dame men’s basketball team Monday, as they fell to #9 Duke 57-43. The loss ends ND’s undefeated run at home this season after they had won 9 straight games at Purcell Pavilion.

The game was billed by some as a battle between freshman phenoms -- Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley rank first & third in ACC true freshman scoring, respectively -- but that battle ended in as lopsided a fashion as the game itself. Banchero led all scorers with 21 points while also chipping in nine rebounds and two steals. Meanwhile, Wesley struggled with an athletic defense all night long, converting just three of his fifteen shot attempts.

Notre Dame struggled shooting the ball from the opening tip -- their 14 points in the first half is the lowest total ever recorded by a Mike Brey-coached Irish team -- and ended the night shooting 28%. Paul Atkinson Jr. was their leading scorer with 14 points; he also recorded 9 boards.

The Irish don’t get much time to dwell on the loss, as they hit the road to take on Miami Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7PM.

