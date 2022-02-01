City of South Bend to expand free Wi-Fi locations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller held a press conference Tuesday to discuss free Wi-Fi throughout the city.

The city is looking for public nominations for additional Wi-Fi locations.

“Well we know access to digital resources is critical to get ahead in today’s economy and we need to make sure that access is felt across the city,” Mueller said.

Any space open to the public can be nominated. City staff have also selected some locations which are already in the process of being installed, including spaces like parks and business corridors.

“We want the expansion of South Bend Open Wi-Fi to be informed by those who will use the network,” said Denise Linn Riedl, the City’s Chief Innovation Officer. “By hearing from our residents about where they want to see public Wi-Fi, we can more effectively reach families and bridge the digital divide.”

Residents can nominate a space for Open Wi-Fi by clicking here or calling 311.

