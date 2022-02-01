Advertisement

California firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm. (KOVR, STOCKTON FIRE DEPARTMENT, STOCKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was shot before dawn Monday in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital.

The shooting happened while firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. to a dumpster fire that spread to a building, police said.

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Officials say Fortuna was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children.

