Ask the Doctor: Congestion, migraines, and back spasms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Angela): I have had congestion for the past week and a half, what is the best way to get rid of it?

DR. BOB : Usually this time of year, congestion will be due to a viral upper respiratory infection, also known as a cold.

Because of the world we are living in, the first thing you need to consider if you have new congestion is whether you might have COVID.

Separate from the question of whether you might have COVID, there are a number of ways to manage a cold. There really isn’t a treatment for the cold. It just has to run its course, and we try to help control your symptoms while your body is fighting it.

Sinus rinses with approved products, like the Neti pot, can be helpful. Antihistamines, such as Benadryl or Loratadine, or nasal steroid sprays, like Flonase, can also relieve symptoms.

Finally, if you don’t have a history of high blood pressure or heart disease, pseudoephedrine pills often help a lot.

It is important to note, in the vast majority of upper respiratory infection antibiotics are not needed.

Question #2 (from Todd): I constantly get migraines with the changing weather. Is this normal? What can I do to ease the pain?

DR. BOB : Migraines are a specific type of headache.

Classically, they are described as a headache on one side of the head. They cause pounding type pain. They may be accompanied by light or noise sensitivity and nausea. They are typically severe and last for hours.

Migraines can be triggered by many different things, including stress, certain foods or scents, or changes in the weather. For people with occasional headaches, over-the-counter pain medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, can help quite a bit. Sometimes, Excedrin migraine, which is a combination of caffeine Tylenol and aspirin, can help.

If you are not finding relief from over-the-counter medicines, I would recommend seeing your doctor, as there are many prescription options we can discuss

Question #3 (from Stephanie): I started having lower back spasms after doing sprints at the gym. Could this be a sciatic issue? If so, what is the best way to treat it?

DR. BOB : Sciatica describes a specific type of back pain. It refers to a back pain that moves from the back down into the buttocks, and then on into the leg and even sometimes into the foot.

It is caused by irritation of the sciatic nerve, which runs the length of the leg. Sciatic back pain can be due to muscle spasms or arthritis in the back.

If your pain is only in the lower back and is not shooting down your leg, we would not consider it sciatica. Most likely, the exercises you were doing at the gym demanded more work of your lower back muscles than you were used to.

I would recommend using over-the-counter pain medicines, a heating pad, and stretching your legs and back. Hopefully with some rest from intense exercise, you will start to feel better soon.

