Advertisement

Another fire at River Terrace in Benton Harbor

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a fire at River Terrace High-Rise that happened on Sunday.

Crews on scene reported that they found a heavy combination of smoke and fire in the trash room on the first floor of the building. They also said that the eighth floor was where a small kitchen fire had started. The cause of the flames came from a resident who threw out trash which was still burning allowing the fire to spread.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes and there were no reported injuries of any occupants at the River Terrace.

This is the second recent fire to occur at the complex with the other happening on December 23.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Forecast: Forecast still on track for impactful winter storm Wednesday & Thursday
Elkhart construction company catches on fire
Elkhart construction company catches on fire
St. Joseph County Police on the scene of a crash involving a bicycle at S.R. 23 & Kline Trail.
Victim identified in Friday morning cyclist crash
A suspect is in serious condition after a carjacking leads to a crash in Elkhart.
Carjacking suspect crashes vehicle, seriously injured

Latest News

Residents stock up to prepare for storm
With a severe winter storm approaching, Michiana’s residents are preparing for harsh conditions
Another fire has occurred at the River Terrace, making it the second fire in two months.
Another fire at the River Terrace High Rise
Residents of Michiana flock to grocery stores to prep for the storm
Residents of Michiana flock to grocery stores to prep for the storm
Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene in Village Green Motor Home Park...
Officer involved shooting inside of Village Green Motor Home Park