Another fire at River Terrace in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a fire at River Terrace High-Rise that happened on Sunday.

Crews on scene reported that they found a heavy combination of smoke and fire in the trash room on the first floor of the building. They also said that the eighth floor was where a small kitchen fire had started. The cause of the flames came from a resident who threw out trash which was still burning allowing the fire to spread.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes and there were no reported injuries of any occupants at the River Terrace.

This is the second recent fire to occur at the complex with the other happening on December 23.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.