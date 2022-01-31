Advertisement

Simply Spiked Lemonade is coming this summer

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice –...
Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade.(The Coca-Cola Company)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new drink is hitting shelves this summer to meet all your poolside needs.

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade. All flavors will be 170 calories per 12-oz. can and contain 5% ABV.

The drinks will be sold in a variety 12-pack, and select flavors also will be available in single 24-oz. cans.

The Coca-Cola Company and Molson Coors are teaming up to make the new drink.

In a news release, Coca-Cola said the Simply Spiked Lemonade concept was inspired by the popularity of customers using Simply Lemonade as cocktail mixers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
Elkhart construction company catches on fire
Elkhart construction company catches on fire
St. Joseph County Police on the scene of a crash involving a bicycle at S.R. 23 & Kline Trail.
Victim identified in Friday morning cyclist crash
A suspect is in serious condition after a carjacking leads to a crash in Elkhart.
Carjacking suspect crashes vehicle, seriously injured
Police seized more than 1,000 catalytic converters from an Elkhart County business this week,...
Salvage yard owners defending reputation after more than 1,000 catalytic converters recovered from business

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Upstate New York DA declines to pursue case against Andrew Cuomo
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Attorneys for 3 cops in Floyd killing questioning training
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2011, file photo, concertina wire and a guard tower are seen at a...
California moves to dismantle nation’s largest death row
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden issues an infrastructure ‘roadmap’ to help spend $1 trillion