Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran’s Center celebrates 10 years of service

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran’s Center in South Bend celebrates 10 years of service.

The 24-bed center has served nearly 600 veterans experiencing homelessness since they first opened back in 2012.

Now, the center hopes to continue what its founder, the late Judge Robert Miller, began a decade ago.

“Today, we really just wanted to pause and say happy anniversary and thank the judge, may he rest in peace, for this vision and to be able to take a pause for today and celebrate,” Lani Vivirito, Chief Resource & Veterans Service Officer for the Center for the Homeless, said.

And the celebration is expected to continue all year long— including Monday— where a check to the Center for the Homeless will be presented by the South Bend International Airport, one of the Veteran’s Center’s top contributors.

