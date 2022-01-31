Rain threat complicating snow preps for INDOT

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - INDOT officials say the brief warm-up, with the rain threat, is complicating road preparations ahead of the anticipated winter storm this week.

Particularly, the possibility of rain renders it somewhat useless for INDOT to pretreat roads.

“At this moment, we can’t really - it would be a waste to go and put out materials because it’ll just get washed away,” explained Cassy Bajek, spokesperson for INDOT-Northwest District. “Once the rain has stopped, and it’s switched to whatever it switches to, after that, we’ll determine what materials are the most effective to treat the roads at that time.”

Although First Alert meteorologists have given advanced warning of the impending storm, Bajek said this doesn’t mean roads will be magically cleared if there is heavy snowfall.

“Anytime it snows consistently, road conditions deteriorate. So even though we’ve known about this, you know, there’s nothing we’re going to be able to do about it because of the rain, until it transitions to snow, and even then, if we’re having heavy snowfall rates, road conditions are going to get worse while that is happening,” she said.

INDOT crews will plow busy routes in 2 to 3-hour cycles.

