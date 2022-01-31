Notre Dame avenges Boston College loss; wins 74-61

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just ten days after leaving Boston College with their fourth loss of the season, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team responded in a big way on Sunday, defeating the Eagles 74-61.

Olivia Miles cooked up a career-high 30 points and Maya Dodson contributed her fifth double-double on the season as the Irish cruised to a victory.

The win moves the team to 9-0 at home and 7-2 in conference play. Up next is one of Notre Dame’s biggest tests of the year as #3 NC State comes to town on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7PM.

