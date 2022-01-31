Advertisement

Notre Dame avenges Boston College loss; wins 74-61

By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just ten days after leaving Boston College with their fourth loss of the season, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team responded in a big way on Sunday, defeating the Eagles 74-61.

Olivia Miles cooked up a career-high 30 points and Maya Dodson contributed her fifth double-double on the season as the Irish cruised to a victory.

The win moves the team to 9-0 at home and 7-2 in conference play. Up next is one of Notre Dame’s biggest tests of the year as #3 NC State comes to town on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7PM.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday for heavy snowfall
Elkhart construction company catches on fire
Elkhart construction company catches on fire
St. Joseph County Police on the scene of a crash involving a bicycle at S.R. 23 & Kline Trail.
Victim identified in Friday morning cyclist crash
A suspect is in serious condition after a carjacking leads to a crash in Elkhart.
Carjacking suspect crashes vehicle, seriously injured
Police seized more than 1,000 catalytic converters from an Elkhart County business this week,...
Salvage yard owners defending reputation after more than 1,000 catalytic converters recovered from business

Latest News

Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin, center, reacts after hitting a 3-pointer next to Virginia's Kody...
Hubb sinks late free throws to help bury Virginia, 69-65
Notre Dame's Landon Slaggert (19) during an NCAA hockey game against RIT on Friday, Oct. 22,...
Hockey splits weekend series at home vs. Minnesota
Similar to their series in South Bend earlier this month, both Ohio State and Notre Dame walk...
Weekend series split between Buckeyes, Irish
Notre Dame's Dara Mabrey (1) during an NCAA basketball game against Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 9,...
Irish ride pair of double-doubles, Mabrey’s hot shooting to 70-65 win over UNC