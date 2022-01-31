Advertisement

Man found dead in car in Benton Harbor

File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Benton Harbor are investigating after man was found dead in a car Monday morning.

Officers were requested to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Ogden Avenue just after 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man in the driver’s seat who was unresponsive.

Police say the man was found to be deceased under suspicious circumstances. An autopsy is scheduled.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867). You can also provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app.

