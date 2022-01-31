Advertisement

Hubb sinks late free throws to help bury Virginia, 69-65

Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin, center, reacts after hitting a 3-pointer next to Virginia's Kody...
Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin, center, reacts after hitting a 3-pointer next to Virginia's Kody Stattmann, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four different Irish players pitched in 14 or more points Saturday as Notre Dame survived a late scare from Virginia to win 69-65.

Notre Dame led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but would let Virginia climb back within striking distance towards the end. The home team held just a two-point lead in the late seconds as Virginia was forced to intentionally foul Prentiss Hubb.

Hubb knocked down both free throws to make it a two-possession game, ending the Cavaliers’ shot at becoming the first visiting team to win inside Purcell Pavilion this season.

Notre Dame has won ten of their last eleven games, and will need every bit of that momentum in their next contest as they host #9 Duke on Monday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7pm on ESPN.

