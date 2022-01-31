Advertisement

Hockey splits weekend series at home vs. Minnesota

Notre Dame's Landon Slaggert (19) during an NCAA hockey game against RIT on Friday, Oct. 22,...
Notre Dame's Landon Slaggert (19) during an NCAA hockey game against RIT on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Saturday night overtime goal by hometown hero Landon Slaggert helped Notre Dame avoid a season sweep at the hands of #10 Minnesota.

The Irish dropped the first game of their home back-to-back with the Golden Gophers on Friday by a score of 5-1. Trevor Janicke netted the only Irish goal.

Saturday would see a change of fortune for the home team, as they’d get out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before eventually closing out the visitors 3-2 in overtime.

The team is back at home next weekend to host Penn State on Friday, February 4th and Saturday, February 5th.

