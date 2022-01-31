Hockey splits weekend series at home vs. Minnesota

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Saturday night overtime goal by hometown hero Landon Slaggert helped Notre Dame avoid a season sweep at the hands of #10 Minnesota.

The Irish dropped the first game of their home back-to-back with the Golden Gophers on Friday by a score of 5-1. Trevor Janicke netted the only Irish goal.

Saturday would see a change of fortune for the home team, as they’d get out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before eventually closing out the visitors 3-2 in overtime.

The team is back at home next weekend to host Penn State on Friday, February 4th and Saturday, February 5th.

