Health officials hopeful by recent drop in COVID cases despite pandemic high peak in January

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the last day of January, a month that has seen more COVID-19 cases than most.

“Ten days ago, the cases per 100,000 per week was almost up to 1,300 — the highest that we have seen at any point in the pandemic,” St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says.

But as the month comes to an end, Dr. Fox says health officials are starting to see some encouraging signs.

“In the last 10 days, the infection rate has dropped by about 40 percent. So pretty dramatic improvement in the number of infections we are seeing on a regular basis,” Fox says.

Fox explains a drop in daily cases could mean omicron may be soon heading for the door.

“If you look at the experience in South Africa for instance, they saw a very steep rise in cases due to omicron and a very steep decline back to their previous baseline,” Fox says.

And while it’s too early to tell what trajectory Michiana is on, Fox says he’s hopeful it’s headed in the right direction.

“Over the next week, we will have a better sense whether the improvement in hospital numbers is actually sustained in this drop in cases. We’re still not out of the woods, 600-700 cases per 100,000 per week is still an awful lot of COVID floating around in our community. It certainly is not gone but it does seem to have dropped compared to where it has been,” Fox says.

For more information on how COVID-19 is impacting your community, you can head to coronavirus.in.gov.

