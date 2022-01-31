First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Watches Issued Ahead of Midweek Winter Storm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY UPDATE:

WINTER STORM WATCHES ISSUED: All Michiana counties are under winter storm watches that go into effect 8pm Tuesday evening through Thursday evening at 8pm. This is for the potential of two rounds of heavy snow to move through the area creating low visibilities, hazardous travel and blowing and drifting snow.

Latest model data continues to suggest a very impactful winter storm that will likely drop 8-12+ inches of snow for all of Michiana. The storm will bring periods of heavy snow throughout the area during Wednesday and Thursday. Snow will cause reduced visibilities as well as hazardous travel. We will also likely see school closings or e-learning days for the middle of the week. Keep checking back for the latest snow totals for your area as new data continues to pour into the weather lab!

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine with some high clouds moving through from time to time. Highs will be back into the lower 30s during the afternoon with a light southeast breeze. High of 32.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and turning chilly overnight. Lows in the middle 20s, breezy at times. Low of 26.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds during the morning with some scattered light rain showers during the late morning. By the afternoon, temperatures reaching the lower 40s as rain moves into Michiana. Rain lasts into the evening before cold air floods in from the north and west. As this happens, we will watch the rain change briefly to sleet and then over to moderate and heavy snow. The changeover will occur late in the evening Tuesday into Wednesday morning. High of 42.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow likely. Periods of snow throughout the day will likely be heavy at times. Snow will accumulate quickly and make travel hazardous across Michiana. Roads once they are snow covered and slick will remain that way through Friday morning. Snow will lighten up in the afternoon before a second burst of snow late in the evening. High of 26 during the morning with temperatures dropping into the evening, back into the teens.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A second round of moderate to heavy snow will move through Michiana through the morning and into the afternoon with snow showers linger late into the evening. Snow will again make hazardous travel and create lower visibilities. A storm total of 8-12+ inches are likely all across Michiana. Higher totals could be possible. Keep checking back for the latest snowfall totals. High of 19 with temperatures dropping into the single digits by late Thursday night.

Expected Snowfall Accumulations: Issued 6AM Monday 1/31/2022

Berrien County, Michigan:

Coloma: 6″-10″

St. Joseph/Benton Harbor: 6″-10″

Stevensville: 6″-10″

Berrien Springs: 8″-12″+

Buchanan: 8″-12″+

Niles: 8″-12″+

New Buffalo: 8″-12″+



Cass County, Michigan:

Dowagiac: 8″-12″+

Cassopolis: 8″-12″+

Newberg: 8″-12″+

Pokagon: 8″-12″+

Edwardsburg: 10″-15″+

La Porte County, Indiana:

Michigan City: 8″-12″+

Hamlet: 10″-15″+

La Porte: 10″-15″+

New Durham: 10″-15″+

Kingsford Heights: 10″-15″+

St. Joseph County, Indiana:

South Bend: 10″-15″+

Mishawaka: 10″-15″+

Granger: 10″-15″+

North Liberty: 10″-15″+

Lakeville: 10″-15″+

Walkerton: 10″-15″+

Elkhart County, Indiana:

Elkhart: 10″-15″+

Middlebury: 10″-15″+

Goshen: 10″-15″+

Wakarusa: 10″-15″+

New Prairie: 10″-15″+

Nappanee: 10″-15″+

LaGrange County, Indiana:

Shipshewana: 10″-15″+

LaGrange: 10″-15″+

Brushy Prairie: 10″-15″+

Topeka: 10″-15″+

Starke County, Indiana:

Hamlet: 10″-15″+

Knox: 10″-15″+

North Judson: 10″-15″+

Bass Lake: 10″-15″+

Marshall County, Indiana:

Bremen: 10″-15″+

La Paz: 10″-15″+

Plymouth: 10″-15″+

Bourbon: 10″-15″+

Argos: 10″-15″+

Culver: 10″-15″+

Walnut: 10″-15″+

Pulaski County, Indiana:

Monterey: 10″-15″+

Medaryville: 10″-15″+

Francesville: 10″-15″+

Winimac: 10″-15″+

Fulton County, Indiana:

Rochester: 10″-15″+

Athens: 10″-15″+

Kewanna: 10″-15″+

Fulton: 10″-15″+

Kosciusko County, Indiana:

Syracuse: 10″-15″+

Leesburg: 10″-15″+

North Webster: 10″-15″+

Etna Green: 10″-15″+

Warsaw: 10″-15″+

Pierceton: 10″-15″+

Sidney: 10″-15″+

Mentone: 10″-15″+

Silver Lake: 10″-15″+

***These numbers could still change depending on the location of the heaviest snow***

