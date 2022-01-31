Elkhart carjacking victim shares his story

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday night, Todd Behling said that he was delivering orders for Door Dash, with one of his friends riding along in the passenger seat.

“I told the cop I said, you know, this type of stuff doesn’t happen to me. Like this, to me is stuff you see in movies and TV,” Behling said.

Behling went through the drive-thru to pick up an order, and said that as he pulled away, his friend asked him to be dropped off at a mutual acquaintance’s home.

When Behling refused to take him, he said that his friend threatened him.

“So I got the food. And the second I started driving forward, it was like, instant, it was like, all of a sudden, bam, right there. Total change, completely different person,” said Behling.

Behling was shocked to say the least.

“You know, like, it took me a second to kind of figure it out and be like, oh, wow, this guy’s being serious. You know? Like, I mean, because at first I thought maybe, you know, like, I guess for a brief second, I thought he’s just joking,” said Behling.

Behling told 16 News Now that his friend-turned-suspect held a tire iron rod to his side, telling Behling that he would kill him if he stopped the car.

“Like, you know, this isn’t for real, this isn’t really happening. And then I’m like, no, this is real life, this is happening,” Behling said.

As soon as he reached the delivery destination, Behling said he quickly got out of the car, distancing himself, and completing the order.

“And that’s when he jumped into my driver’s seat. I didn’t even know he jumped into it. I just saw the lights of my car in reverse. And I’m like, I think he’s taking my car. Like I think he’s leaving. And sure enough, that’s what he was trying to do,” Behling said.

Within minutes, Behling said he heard a loud bang, “And when I saw that black smoke, I knew right then I was like, my car’s gone.”

Behling’s black Jeep Grand Cherokee, full of his possessions, was crashed and had caught fire.

" I had a gold chain necklace. I had my AirPods my I-watch, like so many things in this car. And I was like, Can I just go see, and then the cop was like, there’s nothing to see. He was like everything is completely gone,” Behling said.

The suspect, a man in his mid 30s, was trapped inside of the vehicle, but officers were able to save him. He was taken to the hospital, and police tell us that the suspect is in critical condition.

The Elkhart Police Department also confirmed that Behling called dispatch.

If you would like to donate, Behling’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help replace some of the items he lost in the fire.

