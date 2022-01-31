Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 23, airing exclusively on Peacock
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame will host the 2022 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on April 23, at Notre Dame Stadium.
The Blue-Gold Game will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.
Game time, ticket information and other Blue-Gold weekend details will be released at a later date.
