Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 23, airing exclusively on Peacock

Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame will host the 2022 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on April 23, at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Blue-Gold Game will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

Game time, ticket information and other Blue-Gold weekend details will be released at a later date.

