Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 23, airing exclusively on Peacock

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame will host the 2022 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on April 23, at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Blue-Gold Game will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

Game time, ticket information and other Blue-Gold weekend details will be released at a later date.

