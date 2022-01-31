2nd Chance Pet: Stinker

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance pet segment!

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a cat named Stinker.

Stinker is 16 years old. She is very sweet and she loves to cuddle!

If you want to adopt Stinker or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 255-4726. They are located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka. You can also log onto their website, humanesocietystjc.org.

