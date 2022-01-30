Sunday Morning Spotlight: Free Your Wings Youth Mentoring Inc.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Free Your Wings Youth Mentoring Inc. founder and CEO Aja Ellington stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate during 16 News Now Sunday Morning along with her colleagues/kids, Valentino and Tinayja Summers.

Driven by her experiences growing up, Aja provides free mentorship to youth in St. Joseph County through her nonprofit that started in 2018.

Her goal is to break down the barriers that limit pathways to success for underserved youth, which is a reality for many youngsters in St. Joseph County.

Her 13-year-old twins are also at the forefront of these efforts.

They’ve grown into leaders among their peers by helping connect youth with their continuous strength-based programming, mental health & wellness initiatives, youth-led community organizing, and mentoring.

“They can have 1-on-1 sessions with me focusing on their goals and prioritizing their self-care and their mental health. And then we have the many initiatives that they love so much, which is part of that,” Ellington said.

Some of their recent initiatives include writing Christmas cards to county jail inmates through “Locked in our Hearts” and partnering in the “Forever 7 Drive” that honors the legacy of Chrisyah Stephens, who was just 7-years old when she lost her life to gun violence in 2020.

Learn more about their other initiatives and how to get involved by heading to their website, and keep following their journey by connecting with them on Facebook.

