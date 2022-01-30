Advertisement

Elkhart construction company catches on fire

By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at Mid-States Construction in Elkhart.

It happened around 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

“We had heavy fire coming from the back of the building and smoke moving through the building. That was our initial size up...We went interior to try to pinch off the fire, but we were not able to stay due to the heavy smoke and heat conditions,” said First Assistant Chief with Osolo Township Fire Department Randy Stone.

They noticed vehicles on fire too.

“When a vehicle inside a building catches fire that could lead to a very heavy fire. In this case it spread rapidly,” said Stone.

People inside the building reportedly got out and are okay.

“There were a couple that were inside when the fire started, and they were able to get out successfully without any real trauma,” said Stone.

Multiple agencies assisted and were able to get the fire under control in a couple of hours.

“With the amount of manpower, the personnel that were out here, we were able to get this fire under control fairly quickly, but part of the roof is gone and there’s hotspots underneath,” said Stone.

The volunteer firefighters worked tirelessly.

“And volunteerism is down. And we are certainly looking. If somebody thinks they might be interested in that, come see one of the fire departments because, again, in these county communities we can’t afford to have all paid firefighters,” said Stone.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seized more than 1,000 catalytic converters from an Elkhart County business this week,...
Salvage yard owners defending reputation after more than 1,000 catalytic converters recovered from business
Single-vehicle crash kills two deputies in Carroll County
First Alert Forecast: Light snow Sunday. Impactful winter storm Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Light snow Sunday. Impactful winter storm Wednesday
She bought her ticket at the 7-Eleven on County Road 20 earlier this month.
Elkhart woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
FILE - In this March 30, 2004, file photo, Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view....
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Light snow Sunday. Impactful winter storm Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Light snow Sunday. Impactful winter storm Wednesday
Victim ID'd in deadly cyclist crash
Victim ID'd in deadly cyclist crash
A suspect is in serious condition after a carjacking leads to a crash in Elkhart.
Carjacking suspect crashes vehicle, seriously injured
Jack's Donuts closes in Mishawaka
Jack's Donuts closes in Mishawaka