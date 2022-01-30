Elkhart construction company catches on fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at Mid-States Construction in Elkhart.

It happened around 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

“We had heavy fire coming from the back of the building and smoke moving through the building. That was our initial size up...We went interior to try to pinch off the fire, but we were not able to stay due to the heavy smoke and heat conditions,” said First Assistant Chief with Osolo Township Fire Department Randy Stone.

They noticed vehicles on fire too.

“When a vehicle inside a building catches fire that could lead to a very heavy fire. In this case it spread rapidly,” said Stone.

People inside the building reportedly got out and are okay.

“There were a couple that were inside when the fire started, and they were able to get out successfully without any real trauma,” said Stone.

Multiple agencies assisted and were able to get the fire under control in a couple of hours.

“With the amount of manpower, the personnel that were out here, we were able to get this fire under control fairly quickly, but part of the roof is gone and there’s hotspots underneath,” said Stone.

The volunteer firefighters worked tirelessly.

“And volunteerism is down. And we are certainly looking. If somebody thinks they might be interested in that, come see one of the fire departments because, again, in these county communities we can’t afford to have all paid firefighters,” said Stone.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.