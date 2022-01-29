Suspect in armed robbery at Benton Township gas station arrested

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police have arrested one of the suspects in an armed robbery at a gas station in Benton Township.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday at the Marathon Station on M-139. Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Benton Harbor man, was pumping gas when the suspects exited their vehicle, revealed a firearm, and demanded the his belongings. The victim complied with the demands and the suspects got into their vehicle and left the scene.

The 19-year-old suspect, pictured above, was arrested and taken to the Berrien County Jail.

Police believe at least one other suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity and/or the whereabouts of the suspect(s), or with further information into this incident, is encouraged to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 269-925-1135, or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.