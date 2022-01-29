Advertisement

Some heating units down at South Bend International Airport

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re flying out of South Bend International Airport, you may notice it’s a bit chillier than normal inside the terminal right now.

Airport officials say that the heating units near the TSA Checkpoint and Gate 3 are currently down. It will take about two weeks to repair the units due to the availability of parts.

It’s a struggle that many who’ve needed mechanical or technological maintenance know as the supply chain crisis and the pandemic have pushed back service times across the country.

We’re told the temperature in the impacted area is between 63-65 degrees. The airport is giving out free coffee and hot chocolate for all passengers at this time to combat the chill.

The main area of the terminal and concourse are not affected by the outages.

