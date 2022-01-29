Single-vehicle crash kills two deputies in Carroll County

Carroll County, Ind. (WNDU) - Both a Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Jail Deputy have been killed in a single-car crash.

According to the Indiana State Police, it happened this morning just after 1:30.

Deputy Noah Rainey was driving east on State Road 26 and approaching Washington Street, and was on his way to assist a Rossville Deputy Town Marshal with a traffic stop.

For an unknown reason, he left the roadway to the south, and struck a utility pole.

Other officers came upon the crash scene and tried giving first aid to both Deputy Rainey and his passenger, Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt.

Unfortunately, they were both pronounced dead at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts.

State police say Deputy Northcutt was on a ride-along with Deputy Rainey, but was not on duty at the time of the crash.

