Advertisement

Single-vehicle crash kills two deputies in Carroll County

It happened just after 1:30 in the morning
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carroll County, Ind. (WNDU) - Both a Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Jail Deputy have been killed in a single-car crash.

According to the Indiana State Police, it happened this morning just after 1:30.

Deputy Noah Rainey was driving east on State Road 26 and approaching Washington Street, and was on his way to assist a Rossville Deputy Town Marshal with a traffic stop.

For an unknown reason, he left the roadway to the south, and struck a utility pole.

Other officers came upon the crash scene and tried giving first aid to both Deputy Rainey and his passenger, Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt.

Unfortunately, they were both pronounced dead at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts.

State police say Deputy Northcutt was on a ride-along with Deputy Rainey, but was not on duty at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Joseph County Police on the scene of a crash involving a bicycle at S.R. 23 & Kline Trail.
FACT investigating deadly crash involving vehicle and bicycle
She bought her ticket at the 7-Eleven on County Road 20 earlier this month.
Elkhart woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cold Saturday; Tracking winter storm for next week
Over 1,000 catalytic converters recovered from salvage yard in Bristol

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Healthcare worker, single mom surprised with new furniture
Healthcare worker, single mom surprised with new furniture
Penelope Kelsey
Silver Alert: North Manchester Police looking for missing 50-year-old woman
It happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday at the Marathon Station on M-139.
Suspect in armed robbery at Benton Township gas station arrested