Silver Alert: North Manchester Police looking for missing 50-year-old woman

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - The North Manchester Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Penelope Kelsey.

Police say Penelope is 5′9″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair with hazel eyes.

She was last seen Thursday at 10 p.m. wearing a black shirt and black pants. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the North Manchester Police Department at 260-563-1111 or 911.

