Salvation Army Kroc Center celebrates 10 year anniversary

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday marked the tenth anniversary of service for the Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend.

Local leaders and community members gathered in the lobby for a ribbon cutting ceremony and guided tours of everything the center has to offer.

“We’re just happy that people have embraced it and found a purpose for what they would like to accomplish and for our staff - our purpose is people,” said Cpt. John Gantner of the Kroc Center. “We do arts, we do swimming, we have all these activities but its really about bringing people together so that we can be a game changer for the community we serve.”

The leaders behind the center say they are just getting started and are looking forward to facility growth and its impact of the next decade.

To learn more about the Kroc Center and how you can get involved, please click here.

