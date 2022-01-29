Advertisement

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana from January 28th

By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
These are Friday night’s games featuring Michiana teams:

INDIANA BOYS:

Concord 66, Wawasee 56

Crown Point 66, LaPorte 51

LaVille 33, Culver 32

Mishawaka 51, Goshen 33

Jimtown 54, Elkhart 51

John Glenn 64, South Bend Adams 51

Tippecanoe Valley 55, Manchester 49

Mishawaka Marian 51, South Bend Washington 48

South Bend St. Joe 97, New Prairie 40

Rochester 60, Northfield 32

Northridge 55, Plymouth 45

Caston 55, Pioneer 36

Michigan City 76, Portage 50

Bremen 72, South Bend Clay 48

Penn 76, South Bend Riley 57

NorthWood 70, Warsaw 51

Winamac 63, West Central 55

INDIANA GIRLS:

New Prairie 51, Culver 39

Westville 40, LaPorte 29

Gary West 73, Michigan City 52

Triton 61, North Judson 54

MICHIGAN GIRLS:

Buchanan 50, Berrien Springs 13

Sturgis 57, Dowagiac 40

Edwardsburg 71, Three Rivers 29

Niles Brandywine 51, New Buffalo 12

Niles 35, Allegan 32

MICHIGAN BOYS:

Buchanan 56, Berrien Springs 52

Dowagiac 79, Sturgis 64

Three Rivers 68, Edwardsburg 52

Niles Brandywine 80, New Buffalo 64

Niles @ Allegan

Bridgman 50, South Haven 37

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

