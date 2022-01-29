Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana from January 28th
These are Friday night’s games featuring Michiana teams:
INDIANA BOYS:
Concord 66, Wawasee 56
Crown Point 66, LaPorte 51
LaVille 33, Culver 32
Mishawaka 51, Goshen 33
Jimtown 54, Elkhart 51
John Glenn 64, South Bend Adams 51
Tippecanoe Valley 55, Manchester 49
Mishawaka Marian 51, South Bend Washington 48
South Bend St. Joe 97, New Prairie 40
Rochester 60, Northfield 32
Northridge 55, Plymouth 45
Caston 55, Pioneer 36
Michigan City 76, Portage 50
Bremen 72, South Bend Clay 48
Penn 76, South Bend Riley 57
NorthWood 70, Warsaw 51
Winamac 63, West Central 55
INDIANA GIRLS:
New Prairie 51, Culver 39
Westville 40, LaPorte 29
Gary West 73, Michigan City 52
Triton 61, North Judson 54
MICHIGAN GIRLS:
Buchanan 50, Berrien Springs 13
Sturgis 57, Dowagiac 40
Edwardsburg 71, Three Rivers 29
Niles Brandywine 51, New Buffalo 12
Niles 35, Allegan 32
MICHIGAN BOYS:
Buchanan 56, Berrien Springs 52
Dowagiac 79, Sturgis 64
Three Rivers 68, Edwardsburg 52
Niles Brandywine 80, New Buffalo 64
Niles @ Allegan
Bridgman 50, South Haven 37
