Pet Vet: Arthritis

(WNDU) - Cold temperatures these days may cause your pets to experience more aches if they have painful joints. Arthritis could be the condition behind that pain.

To discuss symptoms of arthritis and ways to help, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser stopped by 16 News Now Saturday Morning to talk with Jack Springgate.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.