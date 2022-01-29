Advertisement

Pet Vet: Arthritis

Cold temperatures these days may cause your pets to experience more aches if they have painful joints. Arthritis could be the condition behind that pain.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
To discuss symptoms of arthritis and ways to help, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser stopped by 16 News Now Saturday Morning to talk with Jack Springgate.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

