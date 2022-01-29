Jack’s Donuts says goodbye to its Mishawaka location

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tomorrow marks the last day of business for Jack’s Donuts’ Mishawaka location.

“Tomorrow’s the last day for our Mishawaka location. Sun King Brewery asked to take up this space as well as the corner space here at The Mill, and so they’ll be moving in to both spaces,” said Matt Oakley, the General Manager for Jack’s Donuts Mishawaka and South Bend.

In June of 2020, Jack’s Donuts, native to Indiana, opened its Mishawaka location on the Northeastern side of The Mill at Ironworks Plaza.

Now, Sun King Brewery, an Indianapolis based brewing company, purchased the retail space.

“They got in contact with our owners, and it was really weighing out what’s best for the community. We care a lot about Mishawaka as a whole and we think it’s gonna be great for the area. This area’s special to me, I’m born and raised in Mishawaka my whole life, I’m a caveman. So, we want what’s best for the community, and we’ll definitely make our way back here, but we’re excited for what they’re doing, and our future as well,” said Oakley.

Oakley told 16 News Now, that there are no plans of a return set in stone yet, but members of the community have already shared new possible locations in Mishawaka that Jack’s Donuts could move to.

“Ever since we announced that we’re shutting this location down, people have been, you know, offering up suggestions and places we can go. The community definitely wants us back and we want to be here,” said Oakley.

Oakley also told 16 News Now that orders can still be placed at Jack’s Donuts’ South Bend location, and that delivery is available from Door Dash.

“Everything that we had here, we’ll have at our other location, and every once in a while, we throw in something new and something different, so look out for those as well. We’ll have new drinks, new specials. We’re gonna do a lot with our South Bend store to get business where it should be,” Oakley said.

If you are a fan of Jack’s Donuts, still looking to get your donut fix, you can visit the South Bend location at 623 E Lasalle Ave.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.