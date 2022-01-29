Advertisement

Healthcare worker, single mom surprised with new furniture

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

Nakeisha Caston, a single mom and healthcare worker from South Bend, receives new furniture for her home.

“A single mother who is looking to make a better way for herself. Sometimes you get knocked [down] by life,” said Latonia Newhouse with REAL Services.

On Friday, Caston was surprised with furniture from Big Sandy Superstore in Mishawaka.

“In talking to Nakeisha it’s been very eye-opening and to see her get a good start to this new chapter in her life,” said Store Manager with Big Sandy Superstore Calvin Murmu.

Caston received dining room and bedroom sets, a sofa and a recliner.

The furniture company partnered with Big Idea Company and REAL Services to find a worthy nominee.

“Our community gives so much to us at our business, that it’s the very least we can do to give back. Big Sandy, as a whole, and all of their markets...every store does this...It’s always nice to give back. To give back within your community here and to see how locally you can affect someone in their journey is just a great feeling,” said Murmu.

“We help families in need and help them work towards self-sufficiency and set goals for themselves to become financially self-sufficient,” said Newhouse.

Big Sandy Superstore hopes to do this again next year.

“We do it annually. It’s something we’ve been blessed to be a part of since we became Big Sandy here in Mishawaka,” said Murmu.

If you know a family in need, Big Sandy Superstore will be accepting applications next fall. For more information, click here.

