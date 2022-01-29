Carjacking suspect crashes vehicle, seriously injured

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect is in serious condition after a carjacking leads to a crash in Elkhart.

Police responded to a carjacking call just after 1 a.m. this morning in the 29000 block of New Castle Dr.

That’s when an officer passed the suspect driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The suspect led the officers in a chase that ended with the Jeep crashing just minutes later.

The vehicle caught on fire with the suspect trapped inside.

Officers were able to rescue the suspect from the Jeep before it was completely on fire.

Police on scene were treated for smoke inhalation and released from the hospital— one officer suffering injuries to their hand.

